PICS: Priya Prakash Varrier amazes fans in Maharashtrian look & steals the show in nosering & bindi

Priya Prakash Varrier is the new age actress, who has managed to put good foot in terms acting, fan following and fashion. Ethnic to western, casual to glam, the young beauty knows how to make head turns with her stunning outfits. Today, she yet took our hearts with her Maharashtrian look as she shared a series of photos of herself in traditional saree.

Taking to Instagram, Priya shared a series of photos flaunting her Maharashtrian look and mesmerised fans. The gorgeous star can be seen flaunting a traditional Maharashtrian look with a brown saree. However, she added a South Indian touch to it with traditional golden jewellery. She looks absolutely beautiful in her traditional look but, it was her nose ring and moon bhindi that stole the attention.

Take a look at the pics

Priya Prakash Varrier is an avid social media user and ever since her wink game in Malayalam movie, she rose to being the most followed celebs in the South. From time to time, she make sure to leave fans in awe with her ultimate beauty.

Also Read: Samantha, Pooja Hegde to Kajal Aggarwal: Takes notes on how to look your STYLISH best on a beach vacay

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier is basking the success of her two Telugu movies Nithiin starter Check and Teja Sajja starrer Ishq, which were released during a pandemic and became successful ventures. For her next, the actress has a Kannada film titled Vishnu Priya, which she is busy shooting.