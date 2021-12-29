PICS: Priya Prakash Varrier looks no less than a royal as she dresses up in a white gown & mesmerises fans

Priya Prakash Varrier, who rose to fame as the ‘Wink Girl’ after her film Oru Adaar Love, shared a few stunning pics on Instagram on Wednesday. The Sridevi Bungalow actress left her fans in awe as she flaunted her new look. Fans are definitely loving this new look of the wink beauty.

Priya Prakash Varrier shared a new set of monochrome pictures on Instagram and they will definitely leave you mesmerising. In the pics, she can be seen recreating the royal queen look as she dressed up in a white ball gown and cocktail hat on the head. The gown had plunge and floral embroidery with ruffles.

Priya Varrier completed the look with minimal make-up, defined brows and a nice set of diamond necklaces and earrings. The statement jewellery went very well with the queen look.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna shares a jaw-dropping PIC in a sensuous look but has THIS on her mind

On the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier was last seen in Check. Starring Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh, the film marked Priya’s debut in Tollywood. The actress will be seen next has a Kannada film titled Vishnu Priya, which she is busy shooting.