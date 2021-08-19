PICS: Priya Prakash Varrier redefines beauty in traditional lehenga & gives fashion cues for Onam

Priya Prakash Varrier took to Instagram and shared photos of herself in a traditional lehenga, looking all beautiful and divine beauty. The actress can be seen wearing Prannaah Brand Official pinkish lehenga with red and green bangles. She added oomph to the traditional wear by the sleek hairstyle with flowers and her jhumakas look perfect with the look. The actress is setting major fashion cues for the Onam festive and we are definitely taking note.

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation with just her cute wink, from ‘Oru Adaar Love’ After that, she earned the tag of 'Wink Girl' and became a National Crush. Needless to say, post that there was no looking back for her. Priya is one of the most popular stars and enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms. Every now and then, she shares jaw-dropping photos and takes the internet by fire. Today, Priya posted photos in traditional lehenga and we just can't take off our eyes from the beauty.



On the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier is currently basking the success of two Telugu films titled Nithiin starrer Check and Teja Sajja starrer Ishq -Not a Love Story. which were released during a pandemic and became successful ventures. For her next, the actress has a Kannada film titled Vishnu Priya, which she is busy shooting.