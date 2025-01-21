PICS: Priyanka Chopra Jonas visits temple in Telangana ahead of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29; Ram Charan’s wife Upasana wishes her success for new film

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently seen visiting the Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad, Telangana. The actress paid her respects at the temple ahead of beginning work on the Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli.

The Instagram post shared by the actress featured a series of pictures of her at the temple. Sharing the same on social media, the actress also penned the caption, “With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God’s grace is infinite.”

While expressing her thoughts, the actress also shared her gratitude towards Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela . In response, the celebrity wife commented, “Wishing you immense success on your new film. May Lord Venkateshwar bless you abundantly.”

Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a light blue outfit, completing her blissful look for a perfect temple visit.

Check out the pictures feat. Priyanka Chopra Jonas here:

See Upasana Konidela’s response:

Moving forward, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen visiting a temple in Telangana after being spotted in Hyderabad earlier. The actress has made her way to India as she is set to join the Mahesh Babu-starrer SSMB29 .

In an earlier report, we at Pinkvilla explained how Priyanka Chopra is set to make her comeback to Indian cinema after many years. The actress had apparently been in discussions with director Rajamouli for quite some time, which eventually led to her being cast opposite the superstar.

The much-awaited collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli is said to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure flick, which is set to go on floors in 2025. The filming is expected to continue until the end of 2026 and will be released in two parts.

The movie, touted to deliver a never-before-seen experience in Indian cinema, is scheduled to hit the big screens in 2027 and 2029, respectively. While the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced, it has been speculated that this magnum opus will be mounted on a massive budget of ₹900-1,000 crores.

