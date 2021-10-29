PICS: Puneeth Rajkumar passes away: Yash attends the cremation; Fans break down and Bengaluru on high alert

Puneeth Rajkumar, the Kannada superstar, passed away today at the age of 46 due to massive cardiac arrest. The actor was found collapsed while working out in a gym and was rushed to Vikram Hospital to receive immediate treatment in the ICU. However, he couldn't survive and the tragic news of his death has shocked the fans and the Kannada industry. Fans and celebs have gathered in huge numbers outside his residence and hospital to bid goodbye to the departed actor.

Puneeth Rajkumar's mortal remains were taken to his residence in Bengaluru around 4 p.m. KGF star Yash and many Kannada celebs have reached the actor's house to attend the cremation.

Fans from all over the state have gathered to witness the actor one last time. In the pics and videos, one can see fans going berserk and breaking down in tears. According to a few reports, Puneeth Rajkumar's body shall later be taken to the Kantheerava stadium so as to allow fans to catch a final glimpse and pay their respects.

On the other end, Puneeth Rajkumar's death is a huge loss to Bengaluru as he was an immensely loved personality. As a result, offices, schools and shops in the IT capital have been shut down for the time being in order to exercise control.

Vikram Hospital issued a statement regarding Puneeth's death, which read,"In spite of prolonged advanced & aggressive measures, the patient continued to be non-responsive & asystolic. Panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save #PuneethRajkumar. He was declared dead at 2:30 pm."