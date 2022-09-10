PICS: Pushpa director Sukumar poses with his wife at SIIMA Awards; Filmmaker Harish Shankar attends

The South Indian International Movie Awards ( SIIMA) 2022 are currently taking place in Bengaluru. Big celebs from Tollywood and Sandalwood will attend the event today. The most happening director of 2020, Sukumar of blockbuster film Pushpa, attended the award night with his wife. He and his wife can be seen twinning in black as they posed on the red carpet of the SIIMA awards.

According to reports, Sukumar's directorial Pushpa: The Rise has been nominated under 12 categories and is going to take home a big win. Pushpa, which also featured Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fassil, became a blockbuster hit in South cinema. Now, the second part, Pushpa: The Rule is all set to commence shoot soon as recently the pooja ceremony took place. The shoot will begin soon and the expectations are sky high.