PICS: Pushpa director Sukumar poses with his wife at SIIMA Awards; Filmmaker Harish Shankar attends
The most happening director of 2020, Sukumar of blockbuster film Pushpa, attended the award night with his wife
The South Indian International Movie Awards ( SIIMA) 2022 are currently taking place in Bengaluru. Big celebs from Tollywood and Sandalwood will attend the event today. The most happening director of 2020, Sukumar of blockbuster film Pushpa, attended the award night with his wife. He and his wife can be seen twinning in black as they posed on the red carpet of the SIIMA awards.
According to reports, Sukumar's directorial Pushpa: The Rise has been nominated under 12 categories and is going to take home a big win. Pushpa, which also featured Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fassil, became a blockbuster hit in South cinema. Now, the second part, Pushpa: The Rule is all set to commence shoot soon as recently the pooja ceremony took place. The shoot will begin soon and the expectations are sky high.
Harish Shankar, who is currently working with Pawan Kalyan, also attended the award night. He is currently working on one of the most anticipated projects in Tollywood. Pawan Kalyan will once again be seen as the mass powerful hero in director Harish Shankar's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. The commercial entertainer will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film's cast and crew are yet to be finalised. Anand Sai has been roped in as the art director.
Also Read: PICS: Vijay Deverakonda makes a dashing entry in black indo western look at SIIMA Awards