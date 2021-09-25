PICS: Raashii Khanna adds denim touch to her classic black gym look as she is spotted post workout

The south siren Raashi Khanna looks gorgeous in her classic gym look as she gets clicked by the shutterbugs. The stunner stepped out to hit the gym and surely made a lot of heads turn. The actress is known to be a fitness enthusiast. The sultry diva is surely giving out some major fitness inspiration to her fans and followers.

Raashii Khanna was spotted at the gym in black tights, red bralette, which teamed up with a denim jacket. This unusual add-up to her gym look make it a comfy and trendy attire. She neatly placed all her hair in a bun with big sunglasses.

Check out the pics here:

On the work front, The actress has a string of exciting projects lined up in both Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. Raashii is awaiting the release of the Malayalam Andhadhun remake, Bhraman with Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is set to release on October 7 on Amazon Prime Videos and today the teaser was unvieled. . She is awaiting the release of her horror comedy Aranmanai 3 opposite Arya and directed by Sundar. C.

Raashii Khanna is also busy shooting for the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam with Dhanush. She also has two Telugu movies- Naga Chaitanya's Thank You and Gopichand's Pakka Commercial. In Hindi, She will also be seen in Raj and DK's web series titled Sunny with .