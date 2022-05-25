PICS: Raashii Khanna greets paparazzi outside a gym in Hyderabad & is clicked in black co-ord athleisure

The hectic schedules our celebrities have requires a high level of fitness to cope with. In order to maintain their picture-perfect physique, the stars regularly hit the gym and share sneak peeks of their training sessions on social media. These updates work as motivation for the fans. Raashii Khanna is the latest actor to inspire her supporters with her fitness regime.

The diva was papped leaving her gym in Hyderabad last night. Raashii Khanna donned an all-black athleisure. Wearing red sports shoes, the actress carried a big black handbag as she greeted the paparazzi.

Up next, the star will be sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya in the forthcoming drama, Thank You. The project directed by Vikram Kumar also has Avika Gor and Malavika Nair playing key roles. The cinematography for the film has been done by PC Sreeram and the score has been composed by ace music director S Thaman. Thank You is scheduled to release in theatres on 8 July this year.

Raashii Khanna will also play the female lead in Maruthi’s directorial, Pakka Commercial. The legal comedy features Gopichand as the lead and will be out in the theatres on 1 July. Backed by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures, the flick stars Sathyaraj, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya Bharadwaj in prominent roles. The songs for the film have been scored by Jakes Bejoy, while Karm Chawla has cranked the camera.

Furthermore, Raashii Khanna also has the Bollywood project Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in her kitty. Being made under the direction of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the venture has been financed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Yodha is slated to be released on 11 November this year.

