PICS: Raashii Khanna shows how to be party ready in a satin halter neck dress

Raashii Khanna is one of the most popular actresses in the South and Bollywood as well. The actress is loved by her fans for her mesmerising beauty, acting skills, and sometimes even her fashion choices. Be it a western or a traditional, the actress never disappoints. Today, the actress shared a series of pics flaunting her stunning look in a satin dress and we are in awe.

Raashii Khanna took her Instagram handle and shared pics of herself in a satin halter neck dress. Her satin dress featured a halter neck, high low hem, and side slit. She opted for no accessories and let her stunning outfit take the limelight as it surely deserves. With diamond studs, the beauty kept her makeup on point with a flawless base, dewy glow, glossy pink lips, mascara-laden lashes and subtle shimmer eyeshadow. She tied her silky mane into a bun with a few bangs on the front.

Her satin slip dress is sure one of a kind party-ready look that got our hearts racing. It's a perfect outfit to stand out amid the crowd and we have totally bookmarked it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raashi Khanna will be sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya in Vikram Kumar's directorial Thank You. Avika Gor and Malavika Nair will also be a part of the film as the female leads. The actress will further be a part of Maruthi’s Pakka Commercial alongside Gopichand.

Raashi Khanna recently made her OTT debut with Hindi web series Rudra: The edge of darkness with Ajay Devgn.

