PICS: Raashii Khanna in toned abs and athleisure as she gets spotted post workout is all you need to see today

Raashii Khanna was spotted at a gym in Hyderabad, she is one such actress who never misses working out even for a day. The actress was papped post her workout session as she was heading home. In the photos, Raashii can be seen looking extremely sizzling flaunting her toned abs in her black sports bra and leggings. She sets major goals in athleisure.

Raashii Khanna is a total fitness freak. Not just that, this Punjabi diva is known to slay every single gym look and this latest one is an addition to the list. Raashii makes sure to look the best every time she steps out for the gym and gives us major fashion cues.

Take a look at the pics here:

Raashii is one of the most beautiful and popular actresses of Tollywood. Apart from being a fan favourite to the Telugu audiences, she is also well known in the Tamil film industry. The actress has a string of exciting projects lined up in both Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries.

Raashii will be seen opposite Kollywood star Dhanush in the upcoming movie Thiruchitrambalam. Shooting for the movie started at the beginning of this month. She is awaiting the release of her horror comedy Aranmanai 3 opposite Arya and directed by Sundar. C. In Telugu, she is filming for Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You opposite and Gopichand starrer Pakka Commercial. The actress will also be seen in Raj and DK's web series titled Sunny with .