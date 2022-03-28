PICS: Rakul Preet Singh is a dazzling queen as she makes a summer splash in white midi dress

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most fashionable actresses in the industry. Her latest feed on Instagram proves what a diva she is. From elaborate gowns to sarees, she is surely turning many heads and setting major fashion goals. Rakul has beautifully reminded us that summer is here with her white midi dress.

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pics flaunting her summer style in a white dress. Her ensemble features a blazer type with buttons on the top and small ruffles at the bottom, giving a major formal yet party outfit vibe. She kept her makeup very subtle and eye-catching with brown eyeshadow and lipstick while tying her mane in a ponytail. The matching earrings and green heels made the perfect combination with her lime dress.

Take a look at Rakul's pics here:

Rakul Preet Singh has managed to shell out summer-style goals with her easy and breezy white look. And we have bookmarked the look.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently busy promoting her Hindi film Attack John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez as it is set for release on April 1, 2022. In South, she will also star in R. Ravikumar’s Tamil film Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan as the lead. The film's release has been postponed due to COVID-19.

