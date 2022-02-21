PICS: Rakul Preet Singh does boho dressing right in an off-shoulder mirror blouse & ruffle skirt; Yay or Nay?

Rakul Preet Singh has shared a series of photos on Instagram in yellow outfits and is giving major boho-chic vibes. One can see, Rakul is sporting an off-shoulder mirror blouse which she teamed with a mirror and ruffled ghagra by Surily G. The entire skirt is embellished with shells, mirrors, coins and tassels.

Rakul accessorised her stunning look with giant hanging hoop earrings in shells and completed it with open hair in soft curls. The half braid managed to exude the right boho-chic vibes. With makeup, she decided to keep it minimal with a lot of blush on the cheeks. Rakul Preet Singh is a stunner on and off-screen and her style statement has managed to turn enough heads in the past.

Apparently, Rakul sported this look recently for director Luv Ranjan's wedding in Agra. Captioning these photos, Rakul wrote, "Not a piece of architecture but the passion of emperors love wrought in living stone !! PS: Taj Mahal in the backdrop."

Take a look:

On the work front, Rakul has several films in the kitty. She has Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Doctor G co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. She has also geared up for her solo lead film titled, Chhatriwali.

