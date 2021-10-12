PICS: Rakul Preet Singh is here to make your morning bright with radiant smile & gorgeous look in orange dress
Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most stylish actress in the film industry. Be it traditional or western, the actress makes heads turn with her stylish avatar. Yet again, Rakul is here to wipe away our blues with her radiant smile and gorgeous looks.
Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos in which she is seen striking several poses for the camera. The Konda Polam star can be seen shining bright like a flower in orange maxi dress by Sakshi & Kinni with a pair of high heels. The actress kept her look very subtle as let her smile do all the talking. She accessorised her look with a pair of gorgeous earrings that went perfectly well.
Sharing the photos, 'In a world full of trends , remain classic."
Meanwhile, Rakul was all over the news a few days ago as she confirmed her relationship with Bollywood actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani on her birthday with an adorable Instagram post.
On the work front, Rakul bagged a blockbuster in telugu with her recently released blockbuster film Konda Polam, co-starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej. In Tamil, the actress is awaiting the release of Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan, which has been put on halt due to various production reasons.
Also Read: PICS: Pragya Jaiswal gives glimpse into her isolation as she tested positive second time for COVID-19
Rakul is currently filming for three Bollywood projects including Mayday alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, Thank God with Siddharth Malhotra, Attack opposite John Abraham.