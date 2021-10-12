PICS: Rakul Preet Singh is here to make your morning bright with radiant smile & gorgeous look in orange dress

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most stylish actress in the film industry. Be it traditional or western, the actress makes heads turn with her stylish avatar. Yet again, Rakul is here to wipe away our blues with her radiant smile and gorgeous looks.

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos in which she is seen striking several poses for the camera. The Konda Polam star can be seen shining bright like a flower in orange maxi dress by Sakshi & Kinni with a pair of high heels. The actress kept her look very subtle as let her smile do all the talking. She accessorised her look with a pair of gorgeous earrings that went perfectly well.

Sharing the photos, 'In a world full of trends , remain classic."