PICS: Rakul Preet Singh looks over the moon as she gives glimpses of Maldives vacay with beau Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh is off to the Maldives for a vacation and this time with her special one, boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. The couple flew from India and are currently enjoying the island country. The actress has shared a sneak peek into her vacay and it is all about happy laughs, beaches and delicious food.

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram story and shared a series pics to give a glimpse of her Maldives vacay. She can be seen enjoying the island view, savouring yummy food and burning it out with a workout. Yes, the actress is sweating out even on holidays and proves she is a hardcore fitness freak.

Rakul also shared a pretty pic flaunting her bright smile and we wonder the reason. Must be Jackky for sure, isn't it?

Take a look at pics here:

Yesterday, as they headed to the Maldives, the paparazzi spotted Rakul and Jackky at the Mumbai airport and their style statement had grabbed the eyeballs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has a big year in front of her. She will appear in 7 big-budget films this year. Her first project is Lakshya Raj’s Attack with John Abraham in the lead. Followed by Indra Kumar's Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and Runway 34 in her kitty.

In the South, Rakul Preet Singh is waiting for the release of Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan, which has got postponed due to COVID-19.

