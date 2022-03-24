PICS: Rakul Preet Singh papped in cool athleisure post yoga session; Pooja Hegde flaunts 'pilates girl' outfit

Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde were spotted in Mumbai post their workout session. The divas opted for cool athleisure outfits for their workout. While Rakul was papped at Anushka Yoga Center, Pooja was clicked after her pilates class.

Rakul Preet Singh can be seen wearing a summer-friendly gym attire in a pink tank top and purple tights with her hair tied into a high pony. She was clicked as she was exiting her yoga class and crossing road to reach her car.

She is a yoga enthusiast. The actress' Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself engrossed in various yoga routines.

On the other side, Pooja Hegde was clicked post her pilates class as she was heading home. The Radhe Shyam actress is seen flaunting her 'Pilates Girl' tee teamed with black leggings. With a water bottle, cap on head, Louis Vuttion bag and no makeup, she aced the gym look to perfection.

When it comes to fitness, she needs no introduction. The actress never misses her pilates even with the busiest schedules. Her latest photos are proof that Pooja Hegde is looking fine and fit like always.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is waiting for the release of her Hindi film Attack with John Abraham. Pooja will be making a comeback to the Tamil cinema after almost a decade with Thalapathy Vijay-led dark comedy, Beast.

