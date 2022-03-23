PICS: Rakul Preet Singh is a sight to behold in a fascinating sequin co-ord dress

Rakul Preet Singh and the team of her upcoming action-drama Attack are promoting their latest outing. Apart from the eagerness for the project, what caught our attention was Rakul Preet Singh's exemplary fashion sense. The fashion police have been keeping a keen eye on the actress' promotional wardrobe.

The star has dropped more pictures. Posing in a silver sequin crop top and co-ord skirt, she captioned the post, "Some fear the fire, some become it". She looked enchanting as she accessorised the look with statement earrings and a graceful bracelet. Netizens were in complete awe of this ensemble. Not just the fans, but soon-to-be mom Kajal Aggarwal also commented on the look with some fire emojis.

Check out the pictures below:

Headlined by Bollywood hunk John Abraham, Attack is all ready to hit the theatres from 1 April. The leading ladies of this science fiction, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh are also a perfect addition to the film's core cast. Helmed under the leadership of Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack follows the life of an army veteran, who despite battling his inner demons, opts to become part of a governmental experiment to create a cybertronic humanoid super-soldier, crucial ammunition to battle terrorism. Bankrolled by Dr. Jayantilal Gada, John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor, the background score for the movie has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

Rakul Preet Singh has her hands full at the moment with many big-budget ventures in Bollywood as well as in the South film industry. Some of these projects are Thank You with Sidharth Malhotra and Runway 34 alongside Ajay Devgn.

