PICS: Rakul Preet Singh is a sight to behold as she dishes out 'Desi Vibes' in pink Anarkali dress

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular actresses in the film industry. Be it acting, fashion, or fitness, she has got it all. The actress is quite active on social media and often uses the medium to flaunt her love for fashion, workout videos, and BTS shoot pics. Her smart and stylish sense of dressing in ethnic and western has won many hearts. Today yet again, the actress showed how to stand out looking simple yet classy in traditional attire.

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and shared a few pics flaunting her desi vibes and love for ethnic attire. The actress looks beautiful in Bhumika Grover's pink Anarkali dress, which has netted full hands and has neat thread and embroidery work all over the dress. Rakul wore the outfit without a dupatta and with minimal silver jewellery. She completed the look with a flowy hairstyle and peachy makeup as she let her cheeks and dark lipstick do all the talking.

Sharing the pics she wrote, "Desi vibes." Nothing we don't love about this poised look! Rakul has given us all the right points on how to ace the ethnic look to perfection.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul is the busiest with a hand full of films. The actress is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan, which is yet to announce an official release date. She also has another big-budget Tamil movie Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan.

In Bollywood, the beauty also has Mayday, alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. She is currently shooting for Doctor G, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.