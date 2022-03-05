PICS: Rakul Preet Singh is a sight-to-behold in this short green dress and silver stilettos

Rakul Preet Singh is a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. She keeps sharing stunning looks with fans on her Instagram handle. This time, the Attack actor went for a shot green dress with puff sleeves and accessorised it with silver earrings and silver stilettos. Rakul kept her hair open.

Just last night, Rakul Preet Singh was papped with producer-beau Jackky Bhagnani as the two attended Nimrat Kaur's birthday dinner. The actor was seen keeping it stylish in a white shirt with jeans and a sling bag, while Jackky Bhagnani was seen sporting a black T-shirt paired with matching jeans. Not too long ago, the pair also headed to Agra for Luv Ranjan's wedding. Photos of the lovebirds twinning in white went viral on social media.

Check out the pictures below:

For the last week, Rakul Preet Singh created buzz online due to her beautiful pictures from Maldives vacation with Jackky Bhagnani. The star treated the netizens with some gorgeous stills from the trip and they have been showering it will love and affection.

Coming to her silver screen projects, the actor is on the top of her game with numerous projects in both South as well as in Bollywood. She will star in Indra Kumar’s Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. Later, Rakul Preet Singh will be a part of Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34.

