PICS: Rakul Preet Singh slays in green knot top & sky blue denims as she gets papped outside a dubbing studio

Rakul Preet Singh was recently papped outside a dubbing studio in Khar, Mumbai. The star chose a light green knot top along with sky blue jeans as her outfit of the day. Rakul Preet Singh slayed in this casual look with open wavy hair. The actress greeted the paparazzi with some elegant poses.

Rakul Preet is one of the few actresses who combines both cuteness and glamour. This is indeed a rare combination. The actress loves to treat her supporters with such adorable yet high-glam photographs by posting them on her Instagram page. The star started this week with self-love posts. She posted a lovely still on Instagram along with the caption, “Being in love with yourself makes every morning worth getting up for !! #gehraquote in #gehraiyaan mode”. Since the start of the year 2022, the actress has shared many such posts with the fans. Rakul Preet Singh is also enjoying her time with beau Jackky Bhagnani. The two made their relationship public a while back. The pair is quickly becoming one the most adorable couples among the fans.

Check out the pictures below: