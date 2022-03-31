PICS: Rakul Preet Singh spotted at gym, gives summer fashion cues in biker shorts & tank top

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted post-workout at the gym in Mumbai. The actress was clicked while exiting the gym and making her way to the car. Her gym look defines that comfort comes first in summers to her, keeping it basic yet catchy. She wore an all-black attire, biker shorts, and teamed it up with a tank top.

Rakul Preet Singh was seen engrossed in conversation on his cellphone. Well, we wonder who she must be busy with. However, as paps called her to pose, she gave out a peace sign and smiled for the cameras. The actress gave out major cues on how to make summers fashionable with comfort yet style.

Check out Rakul's gym pics here:

Rakul Preet Singh is known for her love for fitness training. The actress is a pro at every workout, be it yoga, pilates, boxing, or gymming. She also follows a vegan lifestyle to stay fit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is currently busy promoting her Hindi film Attack John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez as it is set for release on April 1, 2022. In South, she will also star in R. Ravikumar’s Tamil film Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan as the lead. The film's release has been postponed due to Covid-19.

