PICS: Rakul Preet Singh is yoga ready and gives major motivation for fitness as she gets papped in Mumbai

Rakul never misses on her workout routine. If you are seeking perfect fitness motivation, Rakul's Instagram is all you need to check.
22650 reads Mumbai Updated: March 20, 2021 11:48 am
Rakul Preet Singh was spotted today in Mumbai as she was heading for her yoga session. The stunner was papped while she was busy talking on the phone outside the yoga centre. One can see, Rakul is flaunting her toned body and is seen holding a yoga mat while making her way for her regular workout routine. Rakul Preet Singh is known for giving us major fashion and fitness goals. She never misses on her workout routine. If you are seeking perfect fitness motivation, Rakul's Instagram is all you need to check. 

Rakul Preet Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 in December but she recovered within 10 days and bounced back to work. She got back to her fitness routine immediately. There is nothing that the Manmadhudu 2 actress can't do when it comes to workout. Be it an aerial workout or running on the treadmill, she has done it all. 

Check out her latest photos below: 

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal as the second lead. 

She also two Bollywood films,  Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn co-starrer Thank God and Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay, being helmed by Ajay Devgn. 

