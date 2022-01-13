PICS: Ram Charan advises newbie Ashish Reddy to be disciplined; Says his dad Chiranjeevi taught him the same

Telugu film Rowdy Boys, which marks the debut of Ashish Reddy (nephew of producer Dil Raju) and co-stars Anupama Parameswaran is releasing tomorrow on Sankranthi. The makers hosted a grand musical night yesterday, also attended by Ram Charan. Charan looked his charming best and managed to steal the show with his speech.

Dil Raju, who introduced his nephew Ashish as a hero thanked Ram Charan at the event for taking time out from his busy shooting schedule.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, congratulated Ashish for his debut film and also advised him that he should focus on acting alone and be disciplined. " My father didn't teach me how to dance or act. Instead, he taught me to maintain discipline. He told me that discipline and hard work are stepping stones to success in this industry. That’s how I worked, and I wish you (Ashish) follow the same path,” he said.

He also added saying Rowdy Boys is lucky to get a Sankranthi release and that it will do wonders like previous Dil Raju movies.

For the unversed, RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was scheduled to release on January 7. However, since the much-awaited Pan-India project got postponed, a lot of other Telugu films decided to take over Sankranthi release.