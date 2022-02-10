PICS: Ram Charan and his wife Upasana enjoy their trip in Mumbai; Get papped again

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are currently in Mumbai. On Thursday, the stylish couple was clicked by the paparazzi. While Ram Charan just gave a glimpse of himself to the cameras, Upasana didn't pose for the paps.

A few days ago, The 36-year-old actor and his wife Upasana Kamineni were spotted by paparazzi at the celebrated designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. The couple looked like a dream in their stylish attires as they arrived for a get-together at Malhotra’s residence.