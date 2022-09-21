PICS: Ram Charan and Upasana are back in town from the trip; Clicked at airport with fur baby Rhyme
Ram Charan, and his better half Upasana were papped at airport today as they return from their recent vacay.
Ram Charan and his better half Upasana were captured by the shutterbugs today at the Hyderabad airport as they returned from their most recent family trip. As for their airport look, the RRR star oozed charm in a brown jacket paired with a black T-shirt and matching denim. The star wife opted for a blue denim jacket with a pink T-shirt underneath, along with black denim. Their furry friend Rhyme also accompanied them at the airport.
A couple of days ago, Ram Charan took his sisters, nieces, and friends for a weekend getaway. Although the location of their trip was not disclosed, a picture of them all posing on a chartered flight surfaced on social media.
On the other hand, the Acharya star has also joined the Oscars 2022 prediction list by a popular International magazine for his portrayal as Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The list features Jr NTR and Ram Charan under Best Actors. Nevertheless, the final nomination list by the Academy is yet to be announced.
Up next, Ram Charan will headline director S Shankar's highly-awaited drama RC15. Recently, actor SJ Suryah came on board as the film's cast with Kiara Advani as the leading lady. Backed by well-known producer Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, SJ Suryah, and Naveen Chandra in ancillary roles, along with the rest. The gripping plot of his forthcoming suspense drama has been penned by Karthik Subbaraju, while S Thaman has scored the tunes for RC15.