PICS: Ram Charan defines suave in jeans & sweatshirt as he's spotted returning from Dubai at the airport

Ram Charan was spotted at the Hyderabad airport after spending a short break in Dubai. The actor's airport look is all about keeping it comfy yet stylish. He made sure to grab all the attention with his suave look in a basic outfit. In the pics, one can see the RRR actor in a blue sweatshirt, basic black jeans with white sneakers and sunglasses, which set perfect with the look

Ram Charan gave out major fashion cues on how to ace the winter look as the cold season is here. To keep warm, he topped the sweatshirt with a tee beneath it and also can be seen carrying a black hat in his hand. The actor can be seen walking amid tight security and bodyguards around him. Not just at movies, Charan knows how to steal the show wherever he is.

Take a look at the pics here:

Recently, the second single from his upcoming film RRR titled Naatu Naatu was released and it hit the right chord with its captivating visuals and the dance performances by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The fans loved every bit of the song and it became an instant hit.

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). The film is set to release worldwide on January 7, 2022.

Apart from this, the actor is currently busy shooting for his next with director Shankar and Kiara Advani, tentatively titled RC15.