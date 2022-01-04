PICS: Ram Charan is the definition of handsome as he flaunts his stylish & casual all-black look

Ram Charan is one of the most popular actors, who have a crazy women fan following and this latest pic proof why he deserves all of it. The actor shared pics of his casual yet stylish look and we can't just take our eyes off him. Is he the definition of handsome, if so, it suits him.

Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle and shared pics flaunting his stylish all-black look. One can see, the actor looking suave in black pants paired up with a velvet jacket and matching shoes. His all-black look gets a big tick from the fashion police.

Ram Charan's perfectly settled gel hairstyle with a trimmed beard, just added oomph to the dapper look. He also shared a video where his cute pet dog can be seen playing with him.

Check out here: