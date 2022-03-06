PICS: Ram Charan heads for a romantic getaway with Upasana after wrapping up Rajahmundry schedule of RC15

Ram Charan was spotted at Hyderabad airport with his wife Upasana as they were heading for a romantic getaway. One can see in the photos, RC is sporting a comfy travel look in cargo pants and a grey full-sleeves t-shirt while Upasana opted for a blue top with black leggings. One of the most loved Tollywood couples was all smiles for the paps.

Ram Charan was in Rajahmundry for the shooting of director Shankar's RC 15. After wrapping Rajahmundry schedule, the Rangasthalam actor decided to take a break and spend time with his wife on a vacation. Well, RC15 is in the news ever since its inception and moviegoers cannot keep calm to know what's in store for them. Meanwhile, the shoot is progressing well but very little about the film is out, thus adding to the hype for the much-awaited Pan-India film.

Meanwhile, check out Ram Charan and Upasana's airport photos below:

RC15 is being backed by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. The much-awaited film is being shot in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi simultaneously.

Starring Kiara Advani in the female lead role, RC15 will also see Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has 2 biggest films releasing soon- Chiranjeevi co-starrer Acharya and SS Rajamouli's RRR co-starring Jr NTR. Acharya will hit theatres on April 29 while magnum opus RRR will be out on March 25th.

