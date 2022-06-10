PICS: Ram Charan keeps his airport look stylish in a funky jacket as he heads for vacation with Upasana

Ram Charan and Upasana got papped at the Hyderabad airport as they are heading on vacation. The duo with their latest airport look have proved that they are one of the best stylish couples in Tollywood. The couple made heads turn with their stylish looks and can be seen in all smiles and excitement about their vacation.

In the photos, Ram Charan can be seen in black jeans and white t-shirt, which he paired up with a funky jacket that features a black and white print on it. He took the notch higher with a cool hairstyle, rugged beard, black sunnies and white sneakers. On the other hand, the star wife, Upasana, complemented her husband's look with white tulle floral skirt and beige top. With no makeup, and a brown bag, she is all smiles.

Take a look at Ram Charan & Upasana's pics here:

Ram Charan and Upasana have been waiting to go on a holiday since very long time. In fact, last month, Ram Charan and Upasana shared a few throwback vacation photos as they have 'holiday on mind' but work on hand.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is right now shooting for his upcoming film tentatively titled RC15. Directed by S Shankar, the film will have the protagonist Ram Charan in the role of an IAS officer. Kiara Advani will be seen as the female lead in the film. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in crucial roles, among others.

Next, Ram Charan will also collaborate with the Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri for his forthcoming drama temporarily named, RC16. Backed by UV Creations in association with NVR Cinema, the film was announced on Dussehra last year. Tipped to be a racy entertainer, details regarding the film's cast and crew have not been announced yet.