PICS: Ram Charan oozes charm in black; Struggles to get through a crowd as fans try to get selfies with him

South superstar Ram Charan needs no introduction. He is currently basking in the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The movie also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in the key roles. He enjoys a massive fan following and his loved ones wait for his pictures to get out in the public domain. Just a while back, Ram Charan got spotted by the paparazzi in Khar. The actor was also mobbed by his fans as they tried to get a selfie with him.

In the photos, Ram Charan can be seen exuding charm in an all-black outfit. He was looking handsome as usual. However, he got mobbed by his fans as they tried to get selfies with him. He struggled to get through the crowd. Ram Charan acknowledged his fans and also greeted them. To note, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli has created history at the box office with its massive business globally.

Take a look:

Up next, Ram Charan has Acharya starring actor Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in cameo roles. The movie will release on April 29 this year. He is equally busy with Shankar's multilingual film, tentatively titled, RC15. Kiara Advani will feature in the female lead role and is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively talked with Acharya’s producer Anvesh Reddy. He said, “In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh itself, we will be releasing it on close to 1500 to 2000 screens. We are not looking into a pan-India film right now. I don’t think we would be releasing it in Hindi or other languages dubbed. We might release it in Telugu only in other states also, but that will be minimum screens.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s Acharya to release in 1500 to 2000 screens; Big pre-release event planned