PICS: Ram Charan shares sun kissed pics as he poses amidst breathtaking mountains in Switzerland

Ram Charan is a name that needs no introduction to Telugu cinema fans. Since his debut in Tollywood with Chirutha to his upcoming RRR, Ram Charan established himself as one of the top actors of Tollywood. Before hitting back to the promotions of RRR, Ram Charan decided for a short holiday in Switerzland. The actor also shared some breathtaking pics from picturesque mountains.

Ram Charan took to social media and shared a few sunkissed pics as he passed in background of mountains and snow. The actor looks handsome as well and his winter style is one point too. He added warm black jacket to his casual jeans and tee look with black boots and gloves.

On the professional front Ram Charan has wrapped up shooting for RRR, directed by Rajamouli. Ram Charan will star alongside Jr. NTR in RRR, where he will be seen as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr. NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem. He will also be seen in a cameo role as Siddha in his father Megastar Chiranjeevi's starrer film Acharya.

Speaking about his role in RRR, Ram said, “The story pushes my character to evolve into three different roles and three different looks but to do three characters “it just can’t get better than this or bigger than this.”

Also Read: RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's much awaited trailer postponed, will not release on December 3