PICS: Ram Charan spotted in all black look at the special Army event in Hyderabad

Ram Charan was spotted today in Hyderabad arriving for a special Army event. The actor who is currently under Lord Ayyappa Deeksha, was seen in an all black outfit. As he made a grand entry in his swanky car, the RRR star also greeted and saluted the officers at the event.

He attended the event organized by the Army officers. Meanwhile, recently, has got his chef to whip up delicious meals for BSF jawans stationed at the BSF campus in Khasa area in Amritsar. The pics of the actor went viral on the Internet. Needless to say, the jawans are delighted by the kind gestures made by the actor.

Ram Charan needs no introduction. He is currently basking in the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The movie also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in the key roles. The actor has Acharya starring actor Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in cameo roles. The movie will release on April 29 this year. He is equally busy with Shankar's multilingual film, tentatively titled, RC15. Kiara Advani will feature in the female lead role and is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The actor recently wrapped up a schedule in Punjab and also posed with the cop over there, who couldn't stop taking pics with him. Now, he will begin promotions for Acharya with his father Chiranjeevi.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan thank Mahesh Babu for lending his voice to Acharya; See Posts