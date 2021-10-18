PICS: Ram Charan spotted in the city as he launches his father's Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust

Ram Charan, also known as a man of masses, is not just loved for his acting skills but also for his dashing looks, fashion sense and whatnot. Today, the actor was spotted in the city as he launched the website of his dad's Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust. Currently, Charan is following a religious sojourn in the name of Lord Ayyapa, so he was seen in an all-black outfit.

Ram Charan's holy attire stands out with his sleek moustache and hairstyle, which compliment the look so well. The actor launched the website of his father's charitable trust, which will provide blood, oxygen and cornea.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Ram Charan is also waiting for the release of Acharya with his dad Chiranjeevi, which also features Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. He also has SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus. Titled RRR, the film also has Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as lead actors. RRR is slated to release in theatres on January 7, 2022.

Also Read: PICS: Pooja Hegde pulls off an effortless look in printed tee as she is spotted at the airport

Ram Charan announced two new movies on Dussehra, a Telugu movie with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri and another pan-Indian film with Prashanth Neel.