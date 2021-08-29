PICS: Ram Charan spotted as he takes sisters Niharika Konidela, Sushmitha & Sreeja Kalyan for lunch
Ram Charan was spotted today with his favourite sisters Niharika Konidela, Sushmitha and Sreeja Kalyan. The actor decided to spend Sunday afternoon with his sisters and his latest photos prove he is one doting brother. The RRR actor took some time out for his family and went for lunch with them.
One can see, Charan is looking as handsome as ever as he happily poses with his sisters. Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi always put family before everything else. Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, the father-son duo yesterday hosted a grand party for Olympic medalist PV Sindhu. The party was hosted at the megastar's residence in Hyderabad and was attended by who's who from the Telugu film industry.
Meanwhile, check out Ram Charan's latest spotted photos below:
On the work front, Ram Charan has wrapped up the shoot for SS Rajamouli's RRR. Jr NTR and Ram Charan have wrapped the shoot leaving only a few pick-up shots. Taking to the official handle of the film, RRR makers shared, "And thats a wrap! Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018."
Also starring Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the much-awaited Pan-India film will have a worldwide release on the festive occasion of Dussehra, October 13, 2021.
