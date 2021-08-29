PICS: Ram Charan spotted as he takes sisters Niharika Konidela, Sushmitha & Sreeja Kalyan for lunch

Ram Charan was spotted today with his favourite sisters Niharika Konidela, Sushmitha and Sreeja Kalyan. The actor decided to spend Sunday afternoon with his sisters and his latest photos prove he is one doting brother. The RRR actor took some time out for his family and went for lunch with them.

One can see, Charan is looking as handsome as ever as he happily poses with his sisters. Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi always put family before everything else. Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, the father-son duo yesterday hosted a grand party for Olympic medalist PV Sindhu. The party was hosted at the megastar's residence in Hyderabad and was attended by who's who from the Telugu film industry.

Meanwhile, check out Ram Charan's latest spotted photos below: