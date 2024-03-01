PICS: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela clicked jetting off to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities

Jamnagar is the city at the center of everyone’s attention at present. The highly anticipated pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, and fiance Radhika Merchant is all set to begin on March 1st, and it is speculated that who’s who from all over the country will be present.

In fact, several prominent faces from all over the country have already landed in Jamnagar for the festivities. Earlier today, ace director Atlee, along with his family was spotted landing in the city. In the latest update, MegaPowerstar Ram Charan, and his wife Upasana have been spotted heading off to for the pre-wedding festivities.

The duo were spotted at the Hyderabad airport, where Ram Charan was seen sporting a dark green t-shirt, which he paired with a pair of black pants and a dark jacket. He was also seen sporting a cap as well as a pair of shades. As for Upasana, she was seen wearing a comfortable blue outfit that she paired with a printed jacket.

Check out their looks below:

The pre-wedding festivities

Undoubtedly, the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are the talk of the town. The events are set to take place over the weekend, from March 1st to 3rd, at the Ambani estate in Jamnagar.

Recently, Saina Nehwal had shared the event itinerary on her Instagram story, which gave a sneak peek of events scheduled to take place on Day 1. As per the itinerary, the celebrations started with a wedding brunch at 11:00 am, on March 1st. Additionally, it was learnt that the actual festivities were scheduled to start at 5:30 PM.

Further, it is learnt that the dress-code for the guests are elegant cocktail outfits, and that the family of the bride and groom will be delivering welcome speeches to the guests. This would be followed by engaging performances for the guests as well.

It is understood that this will be followed by an exciting drone show, as well as the eagerly awaited performance by the international pop-icon Rihanna. The events will come to a perfect ending with a scrumptious dinner and an after-party. Over the weekend, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan, Arijit Singh and more will be performing as well.

