PICS: Ram Charan waves at fans after watching RRR; Upasana is a proud wife as she cheers for her husband

Ram Charan was clicked by the paparazzi as he exited the theatre after watching his movie RRR. The actor was beaming with happiness as he can be seen flaunting his bright smile. He also waved at his fans from the windshield of his swanky car. Fans went berserk watching him and thronged around his car. His wife Upasana was also papped in theatre while watching movie

The team of RRR hosted a special screening at midnight for the cast and crew to watch. Ram Charan was seen in a casual look with RRR customized hat as he attended the screening. Ram Charan's wife Upasana was all excited, screaming, cheering and whistling watching her husband's performance on the screen. The star wife is super proud of her 'MR C' and these pics are proof.

Midnight, For the screening, Jr NTR arrived with his wife and kids. The paparazzi spotted them at the venue. Jr NTR, his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and kids, Nandamuri Abhay Ram and Nandamuri Bhargav Ram twinned in black and white attires for the special screening.

After the benefit shows at midnight, the early morning shows began and witnessed massive crowds all over theaters in the world. The period action drama has been getting a thumping response from all corners and seems like fans are super happy with the final output that has been presented to them after a long wait. The film, which began filming in 2017, got a release now in 2022 after being postponed many times due to the pandemic.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film includes an ensemble cast of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film is produced by DVV Danayya. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody will essay supporting roles in the film.

