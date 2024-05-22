PICS: Ram Charan’s wife Upasana spills beans on how actor was 'hands-on dad' while she attended a business meeting

Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan are some of the most celebrated couples in the industry. The duo has always set couple goals with the way they support each other in their respective endeavors.

Now, in a recent Upasana has shared some pictures from Oman along with her husband Ram Charan, and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. In the caption of the post, she thanked Ram for being a supportive and proud partner towards her work and taking care of their adorable daughter.

Upasana’s post for better half Ram Charan

On May 21, evening Upasana took to her social media platform and shared a set of pictures along with a caption that read, “My proud +1 @alwaysramcharan. My support, while I was at work hands on dad.

Thank you to all the spouses for making this meeting so special. #zydus board offsite. Great company, great results !l!!”

In the first picture, Upasana can be seen all geared up to get to work. In the back, Ram Charan can be seen enjoying and having the look of a beautiful view. In the second picture, Ram Charan and Upasana posed with the members of Upasana's company Zydus which also included their families as well. Upasana was seen holding her adorable daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

In the third picture, Ram Charan is seen smiling with the female members of Upasana’s company while she captures the picture-perfect moment.

Ram Charan’s upcoming films

Ram Charan is all set to appear in Shankar Shanmugam's political thriller Game Changer, with Kiara Advani. The film also has S J Suryah, Anjali, Nassar, Sunil, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, and others in key parts. Dil Raju and Sirish produced the film under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Game Changer will be released in several languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Besides Game Changer, Ram Charan is working on his next big project, RC16, helmed by Uppena fame director Buchi Babu Sana. The project also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar in supporting roles.

Apart from that the RRR star has joined forces with Pushpa fame director Sukumar on his next thrilling project tentatively titled RC17 which has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

