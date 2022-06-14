PICS: Ram Pothineni keeps it effortlessly stylish in denim shirt & shorts as he gets papped at a movie theatre

Ram Pothineni, the most popular actor in Tollywood, has a very good sartorial choice. Today, the handsome hunk was spotted at a theatre in Hyderabad after watching a movie. He opted for a super cool casual and looked effortlessly stylish in shorts and a shirt.

Ram Pothineni looked smart in black shorts paired up with a denim shirt post-watching a movie in theatres. The actor completed the look with a white mask, matching hat and white shoes. He also posed for the paps and showed a thumbs-up symbol with his hands as he walked towards his car. Ram's look is perfect and total steal-worthy for all the men out there.

Take a look at Ram Pothieneni's pics here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Pothineni will be seen next in the upcoming bilingual action-thriller The Warrior has created an immense buzz among the audience. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, Warrior is scheduled for a grand release on the 14th of July. Krithi Shetty plays the female lead while Aadhi Pinisetty will be seen as the antagonist. DSP is scoring music for this exciting project

Ram Pothineni's next with Boyapati Sreenu was launched with a formal pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. The film, which was officially announced in February, is tentatively titled #BoyapatiRapo. More details about the film, including its heroine and other members of the cast and crew, will be made in the near future.

