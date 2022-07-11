PICS: Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty look stunning as they attend pre-release event of The Warriorr in Hyderabad

Ram Pothineni's much anticipated bilingual film The Warriorr is gearing up for the grand release and he is quite busy promoting it rigorously. Yesterday, the makers hosted a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad and it was attended by the cast and crew of the film. Ram and Krithi put their best fashion foot foward and looked stunning togther. Fans can't wait to witness their chemistry on the screen. While Ram looked smart in suit, Krithi kept it simple in a white saree.

A few days ago, the pre-release of The Warriorr also took place in Chennai. Along with Ram Pothineni and female lead Krithi Shetty, the event will be a star studded event as many celebs including Arya Gautham Vasudev Menon, H Vinoth, SJ Suryah, Vishal, Keerthy Suresh, Karthi, Mani Ratnam and others attended. Pics from the event went viral on social media.

Take a look at the pics here:

For his upcoming film The Warriorr, Ram Pothineni dons the role of a cop for the first time in his career. However, the actor had rejected the script initially even before listening to it.

Revealing about the same, Ram shared, "I had been wanting to play a cop role for quite some time now and also read a couple of scripts and everything felt the same to me. I was like, this is not doable and thought maybe it is not the right time to do a cop role. I decided not to do any copy role and that's when Lingusamy comes to Hyderabad and tells me it is a cop role. I told him that I'm not interested in playing this role right now but then I was like 'ok let's start sir.' He narrated the script and I loved it. I told him that I was in a phase where I didn't want to do a cop role because all the scripts I had heard, technically, were the same but I loved the soul of this film."

The film is all set to get a worldwide theatrical release on July 14 this year. the story of The Warriorr is believed to be based on true events and features Ram Pothineni as the female lead. Aadhi Pinisetty plays the antagonist. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer