PICS: Ram Pothineni looks dashing as ever as he gets papped at Hyderabad airport post Red success meet

Ram Pothineni was spotted at the airport after attending the success meet of his recently released film, RED.

South star Ram Pothineni was spotted at Hyderabad airport today, January 17 as he arrived after attending the success meet of his recently released film, RED. RaPo looked dashing as ever in his casual yet classic attire as he got papped at the airport. He made sure to cover his face with a mask. One can see, Ram opted for a simple black tee paired with jeans and a cap. Meanwhile, Ram Pothineni's RED, co-starring Niveda Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma and Amrita Iyer in the female lead roles, released on Makar Sankranti.

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the film started on a slow note but eventually managed to pick up amidst positive reviews on social media. The much-anticipated Telugu film got a pretty good response on social media and the makers of Ram Pothineni starrer are super happy about it. The team of Red hosted a success meet yesterday in Visakhapatnam, which was also attended by SS Rajamouli.

Red, the movie also stars Sampath Raj, Vennela Kishore, Nassar, Posani Krishna Murali, Satya, Sonia Agarwal and Pavitra Lokesh in key roles.

Meanwhile, check out his latest airport look:

At the success meet of his film, Ram looked elated and also gave a long speech, thanking his fans and supporters. He said that how there was a bigger twist post the film's release than the twists in his action-thriller. RED is growing in terms of collections and it remains to see how it performs by the end of the first weekend.

