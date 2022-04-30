PICS: Ram Pothineni looks handsome in gym attire; Rashmika Mandanna papped at the airport in basic jeans & tee

Ram Pothineni was spotted post his workout session at the gym in Hyderabad. The actor looked handsome in black shorts and a white sleeveless tee. With black sunnies and black sneakers, his hairstyle deserves special attention too. The handsome hunk has many female fans in Tollywood, who go gaga over his good looks.

Ram Pothineni was in Chennai for the launch of the first song from his cop drama The Warrior. The track named Bullet has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and was launched on 22 April. This number has been crooned by Silambarasan TR. Directed by filmmaker N Lingusamy and is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on 14 July. Krithi Shetty is the female lead in the film.

Rashmika Mandanna was clicked at the Mumbai airport. The actress opted for a very basic travel look in black jeans and a white crop top. She left her tresses open and went for a nerd look with round spectacles. The beauty was all smiles as she posed for the cameras and also waved at the paps.

On the work front, Rashmika has Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun, which will go on the floors very soon. The actress had been roped in as the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy66, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. She is also playing a cameo role in Dulquer Salmaan's next with Hanu Raghavapudi titled Sita Ramam.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna gives a sneak peek of what she eats in a day & it's all things healthy and yummy; WATCH