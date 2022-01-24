PICS: Ram Pothineni spotted post shoot in stylish casuals; Tamannaah Bhatia opts for no makeup look

Ram Pothineni got spotted in Hyderabad post the shoot of his bilingual film Warrior, where he is donning a sleek and stylish look as a police officer. The actor is carrying the same aura outside as well. He looks super smart in his simple yet stylish casuals.

In the pics, we can see Ram Pothineni in brown jogger pants paired up with a printed blue shirt and black sliders. While he stood out with his casual attire, it is his moustache that looks top notch. We are liking this new dashing look of Ram, isn't he handsome?

Recently, the first look and title of the film were unveiled and fans are super intrigued about it. The Tamil and Telugu film is directed by N Linguswamy and features Krithi Shetty and Aadi Pinisetty in lead roles.

Tamannaah Bhatia was also spotted in Mumbai as she stepped out in the city with her pet dog. The actress opted for a no-makeup look and dressed up in bell-bottom pants and a printed shirt. She looks gorgeous in her natural face and can also be seen holding her pet dog in her arms as she posed for the cameras.

Tamannaah Bhatia is pro when it comes to slaying no-makeup face. She looks beautiful and gives major skin goals.

Talking about her work, Tamannaah is busy shooting for F3, alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada. She is also working on a Telugu remake of the Kannada movie Love Mocktail titled Guruthunda Seethakalam with Satya Dev.

