PICS: Rana Daggubati enjoys night out with Ram Pothineni and Arjun Rampal, trio poses together for paps

Rana Daggubati is an actor-producer who doesn’t need any introduction. Ram Pothineni is also an acclaimed Indian actor who primarily works in Telugu films. Last year, Arjun Rampal also made his Telugu film debut with Bhagavanth Kesari after working in several critically acclaimed Bollywood films.

A while ago, the trio was spotted outside an eatery in Mumbai posing for the paparazzi together. Check it out!

Rana Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, and Ram Pothineni spotted out and about in Mumbai

Rana Daggubati is an acclaimed artist who has not only taken Tollywood by storm but has also proved his mettle in several Hindi language movies. Ram Pothineni, on the other side, has also managed to cement his place in showbiz after his acting debut in 2006.

As for Arjun Rampal, he took over the big screens with his debut film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat and won several accolades for the same, back in 2001. Well, the internet got buzzing when the three extremely talented actors were spotted together in Mumbai, a while ago.

Take a look:

For the night out, Baby actor Rana looked dapper in a white full-sleeved t-shirt that he paired with a pair of gray-hued denim. He donned a white cap and sported matching sneakers as he stylishly posed for the shutterbugs.

As for his friend Ram Pothineni from the South Indian film industry, the Skanda star went casual for the fun evening and wore a peach t-shirt with black pants and white sneakers. As for Arjun, he looked effortlessly stylish in his blue t-shirt that he wore with black pants and white sneakers.

What’s next for Rana Daggubati, Ram Pothineni, and Arjun Rampal?

The actors took some time out of their busy schedules to catch up with their friends from the industry. Ram Pothineni is currently filming for his upcoming project Double iSmart while an untitled film with Gautham Vasudev Menon is also on the cards.

Rana Daggubati will be sharing the screen with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Tamil action-drama film Vettaiyan. On the other hand, Arjun Rampal has a couple of projects lined up namely The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, 3 Monkeys, and more.

