PICS: Rana Daggubati keeps it stylish in casuals & hoodie at Naga Shaurya's Varudu Kaavalenu trailer launch

The handsome Hunk Rana Daggubati launched the theatrical trailer of Naga Shaurya’s forthcoming venture Varudu Kaavalenu. The Baahubali actor was seen sporting a casual yet cool look teamed with a hoodie and specs. The actor was seen bonding with Naga Shaurya at the event and their photos are a real treat.

Billed to be a perfect family entertainer, Varudu Kaavalenu has Ritu Varma as the leading lady opposite Naga Shaurya. The film is directed by debutante Lakshmi Sowjanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the film under Sithara Entertainments banner.

Check out the photos from the event below:

Talking about Rana Daggubati, the actor is currently busy shooting for Bheemla Nayak alongside Pawan Kalyan. Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar K. Chandra and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. The film has music composed by S. Thaman. Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum.