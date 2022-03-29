PICS: Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj twin in gold & silver, glam up in ethnic outfits

Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka share pics of each other very rarely but whenever they do, the duo grab eyeballs. Today happens to be such a day when the lovely couple gave us a perfect twinning and winning moment and we just can't take our eyes off them. They look good, isn't it?

Miheeka took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures of her twinning in matching outfits with her husband, Rana. The couple glammed up in twinning outfits for a family wedding. While Rana wore a cream kurta and pajama with a golden Nehru jacket on top of it, Miheeka slipped in a gold and silver saree with a belt. With statement jewellery and peachy makeup, the star wife looked beautiful and complimented her husband.

Check out Rana & Miheeka's pics here:

For reception too, Miheeka and Rana twinned in black ethnic outfits and set major couple fashion goals. We're taking notes from Rana and Miheeka on how to rock ethnic outfits for weddings.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married during the lockdown, on August 8, 2020, in Hyderabad. The wedding was attended only by close friends and family members including Samantha, Ram Charan, and Naga Chaitanya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after the success of his action drama Bheemla Nayak alongside Pawan Kalyan, Rana will share screen space with Sai Pallavi in the periodic drama, Virata Parvam. Helmed by director Venu Udugula, the films follow the tale of the Naxalite movement which took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s. This project was earlier scheduled to release on 30 April 2021 but got postponed due to Covid-19.

