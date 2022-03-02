PICS: Rana Daggubati opts for casual yet eccentric look as he is spotted at Bheemla Nayak's success meet

Rana Daggubati was spotted in Hyderabad as he stepped for the success meet of his blockbuster film Bheemla Nayak, which also stars Pawan Kalyan. The actor opted for a casual yet eccentric look in basic trouser and a tee for the event. He looks dapper as always and we can't stop looking.

Rana Daggubati is seen wearing black trousers paired up with a white printed tee and topped up with a matching shirt. He accessorised the simple look with black sunglasses and brown shoes. What a handsome man, definitely, it is a look that is sure going to leave an impact.

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and stars Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon as female leads.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer ‘Bheemla Nayak’ that released on Feb 25 is consistently minting moolah at the box-office. The film is moving towards collecting over Rs 150 crores in 5 days at the Tollywood Box office.

