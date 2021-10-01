PICS: Rana Daggubati sports a cool look in cargo pants & shirt as he is papped planting seeds using drone

Rana Daggubati was spotted today in his best stylish look at Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park (KBR), Hyderabad. The Baahubali has upped his style game and of late, is grabbing attention over his fashion choices. One can see, Rana is sporting a cool and relaxed look and is enjoying planting seeds using the drone.

Rana opted for cargo pants teamed with a white tee and shirt. He accessorised his look with sunglasses. We totally loved it! As we all know, Rana has got a very calm and composed personality and he makes sure to dress up accordingly. He knows what suits him best.

Check out Rana Daggubati's latest photos below:

On the work front, Rana Daggubati is looking forward to the release of Virata Parvam alongside Sai Pallavi.

He is currently filming for Pawan Kalyan co-starrer Bheemla Nayak, a remake of the hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film is being helmed by by Sagar Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu (2016) fame. Also featuring Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh in the female lead role, the film has music by Thaman.