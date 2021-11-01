PICS: Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj's Halloween costume is all about him & deserves attention

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 01:56 AM IST
   
Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheek Bajaj are one of the most sought after couples in Tollywood. The couple manages to grab eyes whenever they post anything on their respective social media handles. The star wife got all dressed up for Halloween and her costume is all about her love for dear husband.

Miheeka Bajaj got dressed in all black attire with a red coat, short hair and hat for the Halloween. However, what is grabbing the eyeballs about this look is, we can spot Rana Daggubati too. Yes, the stick which Miheeka is holding has Rana's iconic character Bhallaladeva from Baahubali franchise. 

Going by the caption of the pics, Miheeka is missing her man Rana and made sure to add him in her halloween costume. How cute right? She also shared a throwback pic from one of their vacation as they pose in their ultimate stylish looks.

Sharing the pics, Miheeka wrote, "Whoever thought there’d be more than once you’d be smaller than me!! @ranadaggubati #missyou #happyhalloween."

Miheeka Bajaj recently celebrated her first Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's home in Mumbai. Her pics from the celebrations went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is looking forward to the release of Virata Parvam alongside Sai Pallavi. He also has Bheemla Nayak with Pawan Kalyan, web series Rana Naidu with his uncle Venkatesh Dggubati and untitled film Milind Rau.

Credits: Miheeka Bajaj Instagram


