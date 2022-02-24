PICS: Rashmika Mandanna adds a pop of colour to her gym look with pink flip flops

Rashmika Mandanna has earned the title of a ‘National Crush’ and rightly so. After dominating the South film fraternity for 5 years, the actress is now heading to Bollywood with 2 promising projects. The actress was recently papped in Hyderabad after a gym session. Her interesting workout attire caught our attention. The Pushpa star combined a grey sweatshirt with black shorts. She added some colour to her ensemble with pink flip-flops.

Recently, the actress also revealed the constant source of her happiness. The star posted a clip on her Instagram handle. The video shows her carefreely tapping her foot to the song ‘Mind My Business’ by Patrice Roberts, Travis World, and Dan Evens. The post was captioned, “People: Rashmika how are you always so happy? Me:” along with a few emoticons. Actress Elii Avrram commented on her video and wrote, “Cutie you are”. Her fans too could not stop showering her with love in the comment section as they commented heart emoticons. A fan also commented, “Why so cute my girl?” Another fan wrote, “haa so happy always.”

Check out the pictures below:

Coming to her work, Rashmika Mandanna will next star in the Telugu film, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu with Sharwanand in the lead. She will also star alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the first Hindi film Mission Majnu. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the project is slated to release on 13 May. Later, she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye. Rashmika Mandanna is definitely on a roll, to say the least.

