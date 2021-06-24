  1. Home
PICS: Rashmika Mandanna is in all smiles as she's spotted with her pet Aura in Mumbai

Rashmika Mandanna spotted looking all cool and in smile with her pet dog Aura in Mumbai.
27574 reads Mumbai
Rashmika Mandanna spotted with her pet Aura in Mumbai
Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular in the South and is also trying to make her mark in Bollywood with her debut film Mission Majnu. The actress, who carries the tag of National Crush, is fondly known for her screen persona, outgoing and bubbly nature. Rashmika was spotted in Mumbai as she began shooting for her Hindi films post the lockdown relaxations. She is spending time in Mumbai with someone special and it is her new pet dog Aura.   

Rashmika Mandanna is often spotted by the paparazzi in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Currently, the Sarileru Neekevaru beauty is in Mumbai shooting for her upcoming Bollywood debut Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra. On Wednesday evening, Rashmika spotted in and out of Mumbai city with her furry friend Aura, who seems to be her latest and cutest companion. In the picture, one can see, Rashmika in a grey basic t-shirt teamed up with black torn jeans and white sneakers. She can also be seen holding Aura in her arms and smiling at the cameras. Take a look: 

Rashmika Mandanna recently became a pet parent and is spending maximum time with her. From shootings to shopping, Aura is accompanying Rashmika everywhere and the duo looks extremely cute. 

Also Read: PHOTOS: Raashii Khanna spotted outside a gym in pink and blue leggings

On the work front, Rashmika has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. In the South, she will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in the much-anticipated film Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. Pushpa will be released in two parts in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages worldwide.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 19 hours ago

can’t decide who is more cuter!

