PICS: Rashmika Mandanna and Dev Mohan at Rainbow's launch; Amala Akkineni gives mahurat clap

Rashmika Mandanna's new film with debutant director Shantharuban is titled, Rainbow. 'Rainbow' has commenced production with a formal pooja ceremony today in Hyderabad and the shooting will kick off on April 7, 2023. Amala Akkineni gave the first clap for Rashmika Mandanna's new film.

One can see in the photos, Rashmika and Dev Mohan exude elegance in their Indian attire while Amala can be seen sporting a printed kurta set. Rashmika, the protagonist said of the film, "For the first time I am playing as the protagonist where the story is shot in the girls perspective. I am so so excited to bring this character alive for all of you. Rainbow is definitely such a movie that will both entertain and excite you.. the journey of the audience with the girl is going to be a crazy ride so bucket up all, this is going to be a fun ride."

Dev Mohan, who will be seen soon in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam, too plays a vital role in the movie. KM. Bhaskaran wields the camera while Justin Prabhakaran is onboard as a music composer. National award-winning Production designer Banglan is in charge of the production design.

"Rainbow will be one of kind romantic fantasy story in Telugu cinema. You will see Rashmika's most mature performance. The movie will tug your heartstrings and at the same time enthral you with its inventive storytelling" says the director Shantharuban.

The film will be backed by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures.

